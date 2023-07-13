Gunmen try to abduct off-duty police personnel in Manipur

Imphal: A group of armed men on Wednesday attempted to abduct two police personnel, who were not on duty, at Moreh town bordering Myanmar in Tengnoupal district, a statement issued by Manipur police control room said.
The policemen who were in plain clothes had gone to purchase some essential items including medicines when the incident occurred.
However, the attempt of the kidnappers did not succeed as the two managed to run to the Moreh police station.
The gunmen then fled after firing a few rounds in the air, the statement said.
Central and state forces conducted search operations in the area but no arrest was made.
More than 150 people lost their lives and several thousand were injured since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also read | Mizoram: Zo tribal protestors burn effigies of PM, Manipur CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta
- How your favourite things can boost your wellbeing
- Sikkim: Ex-CM Chamling records statement in a case lodged by woman
- Tripura to survey turtles at Kalyan Sagar Lake
- Gunmen try to abduct off-duty police personnel in Manipur
- Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3