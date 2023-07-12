Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has advised the state government to review the ‘no work, no pay’ order amid the prevailing situation in the state.

Last month, the state government introduced a ‘no work no pay’ rule to its employees who are away from official duty without authorised leaves since the ethnic clash broke out on May 3.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On Tuesday, the Governor advised the government to review the order during a meeting with state chief secretary Dr Vineet Joshi and Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. They also apprised the Governor of the latest law and order situation in the state arising from the ethnic clash.

During the meeting, Governor Uikey also discussed the issue with them to explore the ways and means to bring a peaceful situation through an amicable dialogue involving all stakeholders concerned.

Meanwhile, Governor Uikey advised them to get expedited and to convene weekly meetings of the Monitoring Committee to get feedback on the action taken and problems faced, and arrangement of agricultural activities by providing adequate security.

She asked the government to approach the Medical Council of India (MCI) to accommodate the displaced medical students as per the availability of seats in other medical colleges and supply of adequate medicines in all the relief camps to keep the inmates physically and mentally fit.

In regards to the ‘Onetime financial assistance’ to those persons living in relief camps, Governor Uikey informed that of the Rs 1,000 each to displaced persons, Rs 500 has already been sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Governor also asked the government to supply adequate daily essential commodities, and if required, the traders be directed to sell the items at the respective relief camps. She added that the re-settlement of those displaced people be arranged, and the construction of temporary houses for them be expedited as well as the release of compensation for the victims.

Governor Uikey further advised the state government to hold the election of the Autonomous District Council and to use drones for monitoring the situation as well as the meeting of all political parties, all civil society organisations, security forces, etc be held at Raj Bhavan in future to bring peace and normalcy.

Also Read | Nagaland issues alert on Aadhaar ‘address change’ for Manipur’s displaced

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









