Manipur: 31 MLAs urge Amit Shah to restore peace, replace Assam Rifles

Imphal: Thirty-one MLAs of Manipur unanimously have urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach a conclusive resolution that will bring lasting peace to the state.
The MLAs requested the Union Home Minister to replace the 9th Assam Rifles, the 22nd Assam Rifles, and the 37th Assam Rifles with other central security forces more inclined towards promoting state unity. They further said there are concerns regarding the roles played by certain units of the Assam Rifles that threaten the cause of unity within the state.
The representation also asked for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the public display of firearms and ammunition during the Peace March held on July 5, 2023, in Churachandpur. It raised significant questions regarding the source of these arms and ammunition, as well as their continuous availability, which play a crucial role in this violence, and the MLAs expressed their concern for the need to address this issue and prevent further replenishment of these illegal weapons.
The MLAs also reiterated their commitment to initiating decisive measures against these armed groups that have violated the established ground rules of engagement, and urged for enhanced security measures, such as increased highway patrolling along the NH2 to facilitate safe transportation of goods.
