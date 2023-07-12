Hard to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in ethnic violence-hit Manipur are finding it difficult to operate in 19 police stations that were denotified as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA and have been pressing for the presence of a magistrate while performing their duties as a precautionary measure to escape false allegations, officials said.
A total of 19 police stations in Manipur have been excluded from the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 which gives sweeping powers and immunity to the army in conflict-ridden areas. Initially, it was removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in April 2022, while another four were exempted in March this year.
The areas are mainly in Imphal valley while the disturbed area Act continues to be in effect in other parts of the state for another six months from April this year.
The officials claimed that security forces have been subjected to baseless allegations on social media and local media and expressed concern over the recent statement of the Manipur Bar Association asking the general public to share purported evidence of alleged atrocities.
During a media briefing on Sunday, Yumnam Nimolchand, the President of the Bar Association, urged the public to provide the High Court Bar Association Manipur or All Manipur Bar Association with any available evidence, including documents, photographs, or other materials, to substantiate their complaints against the security forces.
The officials said that in the present environment where two communities are attacking each other, they may not find even a lawyer to defend them as all courts were within Imphal valley.
This move is mainly against the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and the BSF, they alleged.
The Army and Assam rifles, in the meantime, had conveyed to the state government that they would move in the field only after a magistrate was provided.
The Assam Rifles, manning the buffer zone between the two warring communities, has to bear the brunt and is often accused by either community during clashes of helping the other.
“Shouldn’t the government go ahead and declare the area as disturbed, which in any case it qualifies to be and give greater legal safeguards, if this is the responsiveness displayed by one community?” says a senior official.
Against the backdrop of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki populations that erupted in May of this year, the security forces have been collaborating with civil authorities to contain the violence in these de-notified areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, their mandate is limited and primarily encompasses tasks such as dispersing unlawful assemblies, with the presence of a magistrate being an indispensable requirement.
The officials reasoned that the type of violence seen in these areas is beyond the mandate of “aid to civil authorities” and, therefore, legal safeguards need to be enhanced for security forces.
Also Read | Nagaland issues alert on Aadhaar ‘address change’ for Manipur’s displaced
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Remake of three classic films ‘Mili’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Koshish’ in the works
- Cal HC rejects petitions seeking invalidation of Bengal rural polls
- Assam: How this woman farmer doubled her agriculture production
- Sikkim: Landslide kills man in Dzongu
- 98% women in Northeast India face several health challenges: Survey
- Hard to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials in Manipur