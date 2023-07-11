Guwahati: On July 10, several Imphal-based publications like The Frontier Manipur, the Imphal Free Press, and E-pao did identical stories, reporting that at least seven Myanmar nationals reportedly received treatment for bullet and explosive injuries at hospitals in the Churachandpur district.
With ethnic violence at its peak, such news could easily make it look like there is a connection between the ongoing violence and illegal immigration from Myanmar.
To their credit, none of the abovementioned publications said that these injured persons were, well, injured in the ethnic clashes, even though one Imphal-based publication did indicate so with a headline: “Myanmar Nationals In Manipur’s Present Conflict” although it did not give any information to substantiate its claim.
So what happened?
First, the news of injured Myanmar nationals in Churachanpur Hospital is true. The Churachandpur SP Karthik Malladi signed the notice dated June 28.
Injured individuals were identified as Thargyi, Khaipi, Lulminlal, Konan, Joky, Awngphyowai, and Ngamboi. All are from Tamu, Myanmar. The attending patient, David Thetpaing U, has been allegedly taking care of the injured.
Thargyi, Khaipi, and Lulminlal, sources said, were admitted to the Ortho ward of the hospital on June 15, occupying beds numbered 11, 15, and 14, respectively. Thargyi sustained explosive injuries on his left hand and right cheek, while Khaipi and Lulminlal suffered bullet injuries on their right shoulder and left shoulder respectively.
On June 17, Konan and Joky were admitted to the Ortho ward and the ICU bed numbered 9, respectively. Konan suffered a minor explosive injury on his left eye and has since been discharged, while Joky is still undergoing treatment in the ICU due to a bullet injury on his stomach.
Awangpyowai and Ngamboi were admitted to the Ortho ward on April 20 after sustaining explosive injuries. Awngphyowai suffered an injury to his right leg, while Ngamboi sustained injuries on her left hand and right arm.
‘Not part of current violence’
A senior police officer familiar with the issue confirmed to EastMojo that these injured people had nothing to do with the current ethnic violence. “They were injured on the other side (the Myanmar side) in the ongoing violence (between the Junta and the rebel outfits) and entered Manipur via the Chandel district. They were then brought to Churachandpur for treatment. They have nothing to do with the current violence in Manipur; they were already injured when they entered India,” he told EastMojo.
Given that the Manipur government has also time and again blamed illegal immigration for the unrest, it would have been easy for the government to call these injured civilians part of some covert operation. However, the fact that the government did not do so puts to rest all claims that these injured persons mean to harm Manipur.
