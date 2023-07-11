Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Manipur

Imphal: Thieves decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore from a branch of Axis Bank in Manipur’s Churchandpur, police said.
Officials said they came to know about the theft on Monday when the bank reopened after remaining closed for more than two months since violence broke out in the state on May 3.
Police said thieves drilled a hole from the rear side of the bank and gained entry.
“Rs 1.25-crore cash was looted along with gold ornaments estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 crore in addition to a computer,” an official said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A staff of the bank said the branch manager was not present and that they had no knowledge about the theft.
More than 150 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Also Read | Manipur observes 23rd National Fish Farmers’ Day in Imphal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- SC protects woman lawyer from arrest in FIR lodged by Manipur Police
- Dr Andrew Michta on India’s role amid geopolitical shifts, energy crisis, more
- New species of parachute gecko recorded in Mizoram
- Tripura: Crime Branch begins corruption probe against BJP MLA
- Will the Indigenous population of Sikkim go extinct in a few decades?
- Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Manipur