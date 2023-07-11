Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Manipur

Imphal: Thieves decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore from a branch of Axis Bank in Manipur’s Churchandpur, police said.

Officials said they came to know about the theft on Monday when the bank reopened after remaining closed for more than two months since violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Police said thieves drilled a hole from the rear side of the bank and gained entry.

“Rs 1.25-crore cash was looted along with gold ornaments estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 crore in addition to a computer,” an official said.

A staff of the bank said the branch manager was not present and that they had no knowledge about the theft.

More than 150 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

