Ukhrul: Manipur’s Theithei Luithui, who wears multiple hats as singer, songwriter and composer, added another feather to her cap through her latest music album titled ‘Burn’, which was released on Saturday.

The music album, which is her fifth and the first in English language, was released by Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum at Gravity Cafe, Viewland with live music performance by her band.

Luithui has been exposed to various genres of music and released her first album ‘Thingna Chiphan’ in 2010. Since then, she has released four more music albums, including the latest one.

Known for her unique use of the Tangkhul language in her music, the contemporary folk-rock musician from Ukhrul’s Langdang village often narrates stories and folklores she grew up with through her songs.

Regarded as the “Nightingale of the Hill”, she also penned songs which are deeply rooted to her Tangkhul cultures, past tragedy and social issues.

Speaking to EastMojo, Luithui said that the songs are written based on crisis and violence happening around people’s lives. “Knowing the current law and order situation in our state, it feels really disturbing and sad,” said Luithui.

The blues rock musician from the Tangkhul community also feels that even though no one can stop the war, but one should focus on peaceful coexistence instead of hatred and sort out the differences with love and understanding.

“If there is love, there is peace and we all want peace,” Luithui said as she longs for restoration of normalcy in the strife-torn state.

Talking about her latest album, the singer said that the songs were written sometime time ago, but she decided to launch the new album at a time when the state is battling with the crisis to spread the message of love and peace.

Her album ‘Burn’ consists of six tracks in which ‘Dance With Me’ is the only love song and while the remaining five songs ( Burn, So Long, Lonely Highway, Have You Ever and Voices) are about society, violence and hatred happening in the contemporary world.

“Even though I didn’t penned the lyrics of my new album from the context of the current crisis, I decided to launch the new album during this conflict time as my songs are related to the current scenario,” she added.

According to her, the inspiration behind most of her lyrics is drawn from myriad experiences of life. “I also got the inspiration from the surrounding nature and its beauty as well as human relationship,” she added.

She further said that the Tangkhul language is not a universal language and is confined within her community. She believed that singing in English could help her reach to wider audience.

“Despite the language barrier, music has its own language and meaning and so I will continue to sing in our own Tangkhul language,” she quipped.

