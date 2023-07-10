Manipur observes 23rd National Fish Farmers’ Day in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur observed the 23rd National Fish Farmers’ Day-2023 organised by the Department of Fisheries at the Training Hall of Directorate of Fisheries at Lamphelpat in Imphal on Monday.

H Balkrisna Singh, director of Fisheries & IPR, said that the event is celebrated annually on July 10 to commemorate the success of induced breeding.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

With the breakthrough of induced breeding, the evolution of blue revolution came to India. Every year to celebrate the success of the growth of aquaculture sector, National Fish Farmers’ Day is being observed, he added.

Stating that the dedication and contribution of the fish farmers needs recognition, the director said that it is a special day for the fish farmers of the state. Wishing the farmers on this day, he appealed to all the fish farmers to work hard with dedication for their contribution to the state economy.

The director highlighted the schemes taken up by the Department of Fisheries for the welfare of the fish farmers. The department has been trying to fix the problems face by the fish farmers.

He said that for the benefits of the fish farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) Scheme for the year 2021-22, for the first time in the state building of ice-plant and fish market that can scale up fish production have been taken up.

Various schemes were also implemented by the department providing benefits to the farmers. The department has been trying to accommodate all the beneficiaries of the scheme taking into consideration their hard work and dedication, he further added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Awards were also distributed to the winners of the Annual Fish Fair cum Fish Crop Competition, 2022 organised by the Department of Fisheries on October 26, 2022 at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal.

Cash prizes and citations were handed over to three highest producer in Individual Category, one highest indigenous fish producer, 20 consolation prizes and two district officers with highest fish production (Hill/Valley).

National Fish Farmer’s Day is celebrated every year on July 10 to commemorate the contribution of Professor Dr Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr K H Alikunhi in Indian fishery sector who had guided the induced breeding and reproduction in Indian Major Carps by Hypophysation technique on this day in 1957, which eventually led to a revolution in Inland Aquaculture.

The main objective of celebrating this day is to recognise the contributions made by fish farmers, aquapreneurs (business people associated in aqua farming sector) and fishermen to the development of the nation’s fisheries sector and to create an ecosystem to collectively think and discuss the ways to sustainably manage fisheries resources.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









