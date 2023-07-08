Ukhrul: The apex body of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), on Saturday, warned the Manipur government not to allocate displaced persons from other districts to be sheltered at the proposed semi-permanent relief camps in Ukhrul district.
Earlier, the Home Department had issued a memorandum in regard to setting up and operation of semi-permanent relief camps in various districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul district in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3.
“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, a large number of families from a number of districts have been displaced. The unrest situation in Manipur has affected the whole communities in the state. The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) fervently longs for restoration of normalcy at the earliest,” the TNL said.
However, the apex body stated that setting up and operation of semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul District must not accommodate displaced persons from other districts.
It further stated that to ensure permanent peace in the State, the Manipur Government must work out a policy to allocate displaced persons in their place of origin and not scatter them in other places.
If any displaced person from other district is allocated in Ukhrul District, the TNL will oppose such moves from the state government and any eventualities that arise, it warned, will be the sole responsible of the state government.
Further, the TNL also expressed their concern with regard to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.
“India is a nation founded on democratic principles with respect for pluralism as one her core values. She is a nation built on pillars of diverse cultures, religions and social practices,” said TNL president David K Shimray.
He further said that the Tangkhul Naga community as a people have always respected the values and practices of other communities with diverse cultures and beliefs, who are building their livelihood harmoniously and peacefully in their land.
However, according to him, the proposed UCC will not be favourable for a nation where diversity is the norm. In fact, the code, if passed, will only destroy the foundation of this dynamic nation, he added.
