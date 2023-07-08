Guwahati: Away from the two-month-long communal clashes back home in Manipur, teenaged judoka Linthoi Chanambam is happy that her near ones are marked safe, even as she is busy testing herself in a new weight category, and eyeing global domination once she gets used to it.

Now 17, the youngster had switched over from the 57 kg category, in which she had already scripted history in 2022 after defeating Brazil’s Bianca Reis for the gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia, and thus became the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.

Linthoi has already tasted success in her new weight division of 63kgs by clinching the silver medal at the Gori Cadet European Cup in Georgia but believes she’s still a work in progress in the increased weight as she takes part in the National Cadet Judo Championships, in what will be her first outing at home in the class.

Interestingly, she is also spearheading Manipur’s challenge at the championships that started on July 7 at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary.

“It’s difficult to switch weight categories…till last year, I was at 57 kg and one year later, I’m at 63kgs. I was fully confident in my previous weight category. I was not scared physically or mentally in the 57 kg class, but in the 63kg, I will have to start from scratch. I will have to work from the beginning again to be successful in the new weight,” Linthoi told EastMojo in a candid interview.

“In Gori (Georgia), I was up against the 63 kg world champion Oruc Sinem of Turkey in the final of the Cadet European Cup 2023. She was good, but it was my first time in the category, I’m trying my best to be the No.1 in the weight category.”

“This is going to be the first time I will be taking part in 63kg in India. So I don’t think it’s the best time to go home because I’m preparing for the World Championships in August and then we have the Asian Cup in Hong Kong. It’s not the time to go home,” she said when asked if she managed time to visit her home, which is in the middle of turmoil.

On the current situation in Manipur, Linthoi said, “I think so, they are safe. My father has come to watch me participate at the National Cadet championships here.”

Looking back

Born to Chanambam Ibohal Singh, a fish farmer by profession in Mayang Imphal, Linthoi said her fondness for the sport developed after hearing the success stories of the other judokas from the region, more so after Angom Anita Chanu returned with a bronze from Asian Judo Championship in Bangkok in 2013 and was later rewarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

“Initially I was into all sports, I started with martial arts, it’s kind of a mix of boxing, kickboxing, basically combat sports,” she said.

“There’s nothing special about taking up judo. To be honest, I don’t love judo, I like judo.”

“While I was growing up, I used to hear stories of players from my village, taking part in the Olympic Games, and getting Arjuna awards. I already had a good physique and I was already into martial arts, and that’s how I was introduced to judo,” she added.

Second home

Linthoi left as an 11-year-old in October 2017 to join the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) at Bellary in Karnataka, on being spotted by IIS judo head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, who was tasked to identify untapped talent at the national championships in Telangana.

Since then, there has been no looking back and the youngster is so happy with her progress in the past six years that she terms the IIS as the best place in the world to train. Well, in between, she was stuck in Georgia for close to nine months, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and no prizes for guessing what she missed the most.

“I came to the IIS when I was 11, now I’m 17. I am growing here only. At IIS, I get more than what I want to be a champion, so for me, this is the best place to train not only in India but also in the world,” she said.

“More than home, I missed IIS much when I was stuck in Georgia. The environment, the friends, training and routine, I missed everything during those 8-9 months. Also at that time, I did not have a phone, but somehow my coach’s family treated me like one of their people, so it eventually turned up well,” she added.

Experience at world championships

The lack of crowd support, absence of an Indian contingent, and on top of that riding against the popular belief that an Indian can’t win the title, did disappoint and somewhat rattled young Linthoi’s confidence before she took the mat at the world cadet championships final last year.

But eventually, when she defeated her Brazilian opponent, she realized that she was left all alone to celebrate as her coach got emotional and there was no one around.

“I wasn’t thinking on that line. I wasn’t expecting myself to have gone that far. Having said that, I had the confidence to give my best on the mat, but before the final, I was a bit nervous as I wanted to return with a win.”

“At the same time, no one expected an Indian to get the medal, and at the championships hall, there were only two Indian players, including me. Even my coach isn’t an Indian, so I was a bit sad as there was no (crowd) support. I felt lonely, there was no one to cheer me up,” she said.

“My opponent was really strong. If not stronger than me but she was equivalent. She was a tough opponent, but somehow God was with me and I won the bout. It was a difficult moment as my coach was also not there in his designated place, I don’t know where he was and I was looking for him after the result. I was so happy, it was the best moment of my life till now.”

“My coach was so happy and emotional, and repeated his words, ‘I told you can do it,’” she added.

Sacrificing Pizza

Linthoi’s obsession with the Italian dish is no longer a secret, and she has no shame in admitting that it sometimes gets difficult to control herself.

“Even now while we are talking, I was watching an advertisement on Pizza on the TV (laughs). It’s difficult to stay away from Pizza but it’s also important to be on a proper diet ahead of major competitions to maintain my fitness.”

“It’s really hard sometimes, we are all human beings at the end of the day. We can’t control so much, so I keep one day for myself, where I fulfil my craze for Pizza. For now, I’m in control (sic).

“I have a cheat day (during off-season) in which I only eat and sleep,” she said.

And to unwind, Linthoi prefers spending time with herself. “I don’t have that many friends, I love myself more than anyone else. I like to spend my time alone with myself, doing things that I like. I like dancing a lot, so during my free time I spend hours dancing,” she added.

