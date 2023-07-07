People in Manipur forced to become refugees in own country: CPI MP

New Delhi: The BJP has failed the people of Manipur, forcing them to become “refugees in their own country”, CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged on Friday.
Viswam reached Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit as part of a five-member delegation of CPI(M) and CPI MPs to express solidarity with the people of the violence-hit state.
In a joint statement issued earlier, the parties said the “claims of the greatest governance through double engine government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones”.
On Friday, Viswam said, “In Manipur, people are forced to become refugees in their own country. In the camps, people were telling the CPI-CPI(M) delegation about the divide-and-rule policy of the rulers. Common people have that insight. The BJP has failed Manipur. They will have to pay the price for this treachery.”
The delegation comprises CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas, CPI Rajya Sabha members Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P and CPI Lok Sabha member K Subba Rayan.
The Left leaders are expected to meet people from all ethnic communities, both in Churachandpur and the Imphal Valley.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertook a two-day visit to Manipur from June 29.
During the trip, Gandhi visited relief camps in Churachandpur district and also went to Bishnupur district, interacted with civil society members and met Governor Anusuiya Uikey.
More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.
