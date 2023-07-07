Imphal: Reiterating the position of the Nagas in the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the 20 Naga tribes, has warned that the Nagas should not be dragged into the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

In a statement, UNC said organisations with vested interests have tried to drag the Nagas into the conflict in the strife-torn state with allegations and charges without any evidence.

“The UNC has been playing a neutral role without taking any side. One should be mindful that nothing can be hidden in this digital era and the perpetrators involved in exacerbating the deeply rooted conflict is advised to come out clean before the damage is done,” said the UNC.

“It is very unfortunate that a few Naga tribes who live in close proximity with both the warring communities at the periphery and foothills have been harassed, mishandled, ill-treated and intimidated to carry out certain tasks involuntarily,” it said.

The UNC has urged the Naga tribe hohos to ensure that the Nagas are not harmed out of mistaken identity.

The following tribes under UNC include Anal Naga Tangpi, Aimol tribe union, Moyon tribe union, Chiru union, Chothe Lim Abom, Inpui Naga union, Kharam union, Lamkang union, Liangmai Naga council, Mao council, Maram Naga union, Maring uparup assembly, Poumai Naga union, Rongmei Naga council, Monsang tribe union, Tangkhul Naga Long, Tarao tribe union, Thangal union, khoibu union and Zeme Naga Council.



