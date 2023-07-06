Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C'ships

New Delhi: Recovering from a thigh injury she suffered about a month-and-a-half ago, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is now “95 per cent fit” but will not compete at the Commonwealth Championships at home next week, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav said on Thursday.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who is currently in St Louis, USA for a 65-day camp under Dr Aron Horschig, will, however, compete at the World Championships and Asian Games in September.
“Mirabai had a little injury, she is undergoing rehab in St Louis for that. She is 95 per cent fit now and training well,” Yadav told reporters on Thursday.
“About a month-and-a-half ago, Mirabai had complained of a problem in her thigh. So we immediately made preparations to send her to the US,” he added.
Chanu has been consulting Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach, since 2020.
He has been instrumental in sorting out her imbalance issue which affected her snatch technique. She has had several training stints with him.
The IWLF is gearing up to to host the Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championships in Greater Noida from July 12 and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships at the same venue from July 28.
“We have to keep her (Mirabai) protected till the Paris Olympics. She has to reduce weight to make the 49kg cut before competitions. And to do it so frequently will not be good for her, thus she will not be competing in the Commonwealth Championships,” Yadav said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The World Championships are scheduled from September 4 in Riyadh and the Asian Games will begin less than 20 days later in Hangzhou, China on September 23.
While the Asian Games are not a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Asiad medal is the only silverware that the Manipuri hasn’t won.
On the other hand, under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.
Thus missing the Worlds is not an option for the 28-year-old.
Also Read | Manipur: Woman shot dead; President’s Rule sought
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C’ships
- Manipur: Second world war veteran dies ungratified in Ukhrul
- Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death
- Meghalaya mulling ‘climate museum’ to sensitise people
- Sikkim celebrates 88th birthday of the Dalai Lama, CM assures his visit
- Meghalaya: CM says NGT ban on illegal coal mining ‘sudden’