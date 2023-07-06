Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C'ships

New Delhi: Recovering from a thigh injury she suffered about a month-and-a-half ago, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is now “95 per cent fit” but will not compete at the Commonwealth Championships at home next week, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav said on Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who is currently in St Louis, USA for a 65-day camp under Dr Aron Horschig, will, however, compete at the World Championships and Asian Games in September.

“Mirabai had a little injury, she is undergoing rehab in St Louis for that. She is 95 per cent fit now and training well,” Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

“About a month-and-a-half ago, Mirabai had complained of a problem in her thigh. So we immediately made preparations to send her to the US,” he added.

Chanu has been consulting Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach, since 2020.

He has been instrumental in sorting out her imbalance issue which affected her snatch technique. She has had several training stints with him.

The IWLF is gearing up to to host the Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championships in Greater Noida from July 12 and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships at the same venue from July 28.

“We have to keep her (Mirabai) protected till the Paris Olympics. She has to reduce weight to make the 49kg cut before competitions. And to do it so frequently will not be good for her, thus she will not be competing in the Commonwealth Championships,” Yadav said.

The World Championships are scheduled from September 4 in Riyadh and the Asian Games will begin less than 20 days later in Hangzhou, China on September 23.

While the Asian Games are not a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Asiad medal is the only silverware that the Manipuri hasn’t won.

On the other hand, under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.

Thus missing the Worlds is not an option for the 28-year-old.

