Ukhrul: Yangmaso A Shishak, a Second World War veteran from Ukhrul district, passed away on Wednesday evening at his residence Shangshak village. He was 93 years old and is survived by his wife, son and four daughters.

Dearly known among the Tangkhul community as Awo (grandfather) Y Shishak, he was buried at Shangshak village on Thursday in the presence of family, friends and well-wishers.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Speaking to media persons on Thursday near Shangshak War Memorial, his son Shaingam Shishak recalled that his father, a war veteran of the World War-II breathed his last without fulfilling his last wish.

“Over the past 30 years, the Indian National Army (INA) flag has been under the custody of my father. However, in November 2022 the commanding officer of 24 Assam Rifles base at Shangshak village took away the flag for official purpose on the pretext of returning it back in a few days, but it never came back to him,” said Shaingam.

As his health deteriorated, the son recalled how his father made repeated requests to the concerned authority to return the flag. “But his petitions went unheard. And now he died without having to see the flag again which he dearly valued,” the son claimed.

According to Shaingam, the INA flag which may be the first in Manipur was initially hoisted at Harva Khangai Khorung, around 20 km from Ukhrul town during the Second World War. Later, the flag was kept under the custody of his father for over three decades.

It is said that the advancing Japan troops first came to Tangkhul region/territory from Myanmar side and established a battalion camp at Harva Khangai mountain Khorung at Khangkhui village and hoisted an INA flag, likely for the first time in Northeast in the 1940’s.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Ngazekmi A Shishak, headman of Shangshak village, Shangshak Battle Day has been observed every year on March 26 to honour and respect the brave hearts of the battle of Shangshak.

He also reiterated that his uncle (Y Shishak) had passed away without getting back the INA flag which was a significant and memorable item for him. The village chief further claimed that the INA flag was taken by 24 AR commanding officer Colonel Tejas for official purpose with a promise to return it in three days.

The flag was taken away in my presence, Ngazekmi told media persons.

Also Read | SC collegium recommends Chief Justices for Manipur HC, 6 others

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









