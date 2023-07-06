Manipur MLA writes to Scindia over 'wrong' printing of Imphal airport's name

Imphal: An MLA from Manipur has urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to initiate a probe into an incident of alleged “gross error” in printing of the name of Imphal airport in a few tickets in an Air India flight.

Mailed this letter to Shri @JM_Scindia to investigate and initiate strict action against anyone involved in changing the name of Air India ATO Imphal Airport office to Imphal Airport Lamka. This is not acceptable by any standard and the act of gross error and… pic.twitter.com/7NjEMM7PIR — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) July 5, 2023

In a letter to Scindia, Manipur MLA R K Imo Singh said it has come to light through various social media platforms that few Air India tickets mentioned “the ATO office of Imphal, Manipur as Air India, ATO Imphal Airport, Lamka”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“This is totally unacceptable on the part of Air India to have made this gross error and act of negligence/conspiracy to have altered the name from Imphal to Lamka in the official ticket,” he said.

The MLA said there is only one airport in entire Manipur, i.e. in capital city of Imphal and hence there can be no error of judgement that an adjoining airport name has been tagged.

“I urge you to kindly look into this matter seriously and ensure that the original name of the ATO stands corrected in the tickets of Air India and such acts are never repeated in future again. I also request you to investigate and take appropriate action against the officials of Air India and any other officials involved from any organisation/ government, in making such alterations by initiating a time bound enquiry and also ensure that adequate punishment is given to those involved so that it is never repeated again,” the letter said.

However, sources said, the name of the Imphal airport was “wrongly” printed in a few tickets due to the change of the platform from where the website is hosted.

“When it was detected, it was immediately corrected,” a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MLA’s letter came amid a picture doing rounds on social media which shows Imphal airport as Lamka. It was accused by one group in Manipur that the website had been hacked by a rival group.

Also Read | NSCN-IM calls for restoration of churches in Manipur



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









