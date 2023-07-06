Manipur: Clashes averted as armed men open fire at Kangpokpi villagers

Kangpokpi: Intermittent gunfire was heard in a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Thursday, hours after security forces thwarted clashes when men armed with automatic weapons began to attack villagers, sources said.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Armed groups from nearby areas gathered in the area, escalating tensions, the sources said.

About 1,000-1,500 women blocked roads to prevent additional forces from reaching the area, they said. However, the situation was brought under control because of the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the area.

In Churachandpur, about 100 km away, a large number of Kukis in a separate development staged a protest on Wednesday. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till the Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, most in ‘combat’ dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read | Manipur violence: 2 armed groups come face to face in Kangpokpi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









