Manipur: Clashes averted as armed men open fire at Kangpokpi villagers

Kangpokpi: Intermittent gunfire was heard in a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Thursday, hours after security forces thwarted clashes when men armed with automatic weapons began to attack villagers, sources said.
The incident took place around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.
Armed groups from nearby areas gathered in the area, escalating tensions, the sources said.
About 1,000-1,500 women blocked roads to prevent additional forces from reaching the area, they said. However, the situation was brought under control because of the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the area.
In Churachandpur, about 100 km away, a large number of Kukis in a separate development staged a protest on Wednesday. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till the Tuibong Peace Ground.
Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, most in ‘combat’ dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.
No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur violence: 2 armed groups come face to face in Kangpokpi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- First IIT outside India will be in Tanzania: MEA
- Manipur: Woman shot dead; President’s Rule sought
- Assam: Entrepreneur combines culture, fiction to create unique dolls
- Sikkim to get World Bank’s support for the first time
- SC collegium recommends Chief Justices for Manipur HC, 6 others
- Manipur: Clashes averted as armed men open fire at Kangpokpi villagers