Imphal: Representatives of Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Co-ordinating Committee met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday to provide a detailed account of the current situation in Manipur following the ethnic clashes that started on May 3.

The delegation of Imas requested the governor’s intervention in restoring peace and tranquillity throughout the state. They emphasised on the need to facilitate the safe return of displaced individuals from relief camps in both valley and hills districts.

In response, Uikey advised the delegates to extend their full cooperation to the security forces deployed in the state in order to contain the situation and reinstate normalcy.

Acknowledging the suffering endured by victims of the violent clashes over the past two months, Uikey expressed deep concern about the far-reaching impact on all aspects of life in Manipur.

She also informed the delegates that she has apprised the prime minister of the distressing incidents, urging him to provide all necessary assistance to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Following the meeting, the governor held discussions with Colonel Atul Kumar, commander of the 25 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The colonel provided an update on the progress made in the construction of the Indo-Myanmar Border fence and outlined future plans.

Uikey emphasised the urgency of expediting the fence construction efforts, particularly to counter illegal activities along the border and prevent the infiltration of insurgents and antisocial elements from neighbouring countries into Manipur.

Additionally, she had a discussion with Dr. Th Meinya Singh, former member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, regarding the current situation.

During the meeting, the governor informed Dr. Singh about the joint measures already implemented or proposed by the Central and state governments to swiftly restore peace in Manipur.

