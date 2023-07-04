Imphal: The Kom Union Manipur (KUM) has urged individuals and groups not to harm or harass the Kom community residing in Manipur.
In a press release, the KUM emphasized the Kom community as one of the indigenous small tribes in Manipur since time immemorial and said the community will continue to exist as an integral part of the region.
The Union expressed deep anguish and pain over the loss of lives and properties resulting from the ongoing ethnic conflict and called on all parties involved, regardless of caste or community, to refrain from constructing and setting up bunkers near Kom tribe villages.
The KUM also issued a stern warning, stating that if any individual or villager from the Kom tribe is found to be involved in the conflict, they, as well as the concerned village will bear sole responsibility for their actions.
However, the Union mentioned that it cannot be held accountable for any consequences that may arise from such involvement.
Furthermore, KUM appealed to the public not to believe in false information or allegations regarding the Union’s alleged role in the present conflict.
The organisation further asserted that they are actively working towards fostering peace and tranquility in the state, seeking resolution and harmony among all communities.
