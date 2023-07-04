Guwahati: The house of Seilen Haokip, spokesperson for the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), was set ablaze on Monday night, a day after the KNO and the United People’s Front (UPF) jointly announced the lifting of the blockade on National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district.
The incident stands out as the first prominent case of a Kuki-Zomi leader’s residence being attacked in a Kuki-Zomi-dominated area since the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3.
Seilen Haokip’s residence is situated in Songpi, within Churachandpur district.
The KNO and UPF, both operating under the tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Manipur and central governments, cited Union Minister Amit Shah’s “deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and alleviate the plight of people in general” as the impetus behind their decision to lift the blockade.
The two organizations emphasized that the immediate lifting of the blockade was essential to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vital commodities within the state. National Highway 2 serves as a critical lifeline, connecting Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland, and the blockade, which had been in effect since May 3, severely hampered the flow of essential supplies.
Seilen Haokip, along with UPF spokesperson Aaron Kipgen, was one of the two signatories of the official statement announcing the lifting of the blockade.
However, the decision to lift the blockade amid ongoing violence faced opposition from certain segments of the Kuki-Zomi community. In response, Haokip released a message within the community clarifying that the decision’s primary objective was to expedite discussions for a political settlement, specifically advocating for a separate administration for Kuki-Zomi territories.
The KNO, functioning as an umbrella organization for 17 Kuki insurgent groups presently operating under the Suspension of Operation agreement, is presided over by P S Haokip, who also serves as the chairman of the influential Kuki National Army (KNA), one of the prominent Kuki insurgent groups.
