Imphal: The ongoing crisis in Manipur, which began in the first week of May, has caused severe hardship for the people living in the state. On Monday, residents of Imphal rushed to Ima Keithel to stock up daily essential items after markets reopened following a three-day closure. Curfew relaxation hours in Imphal West and Imphal East were lifted from 5 am to 6 pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Women vendors at Ima Keithel decided to close the market for five days to condemn the killing of three persons during a firing incident by miscreants in Kangpokpi district on Thursday evening.

Speaking to EastMojo, Ibetombi, a female vegetable vendor at Ima Market, expressed her concern over the developing situation and urged the state government and centre to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

“The ongoing conflict in Manipur has created difficulties for daily wage earners like me. We are risking our lives to earn a livelihood during curfew relaxation hours since this is our only source of income. After the closure of markets for the last few days, we only opened today,” said Ibetombi, a mother of three children from Khoirom Leikai in Imphal East.

Nihari, another vegetable vendor from Keishampat in Imphal West, said that all citizens of Manipur are protecting the land and that all must come forward to restore peace in the state.

Pishak, a 68-year-old who runs a Shinju store at Keishamthong, feels that fighting each other will only hurt and create more harm and not do any good for the people in Manipur.

“Many people have been killed and many have lost properties during this conflict. And when we lose such precious lives and people are not getting enough essential items, it is our loss only. So let us all live together peacefully like earlier,” said Pishak, who was at Ima Keithel to buy fresh vegetables in order to open her roadside eatable store.

Earlier, chief minister N Biren Singh appreciated the role of the civil society organisations of different communities towards bringing peace and harmony in the state. He also appreciated the contribution of womenfolk towards saving the integrity of the state and towards restoring peace.

Maintaining that the government would uphold the people’s trust, Biren Singh also assured that the government would do nothing which could distort the integrity and administrative system of Manipur and assured their commitment for the interest of the people.

