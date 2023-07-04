Imphal: The ongoing violence in Manipur, which is now entering its third month, threatens the state’s food security, a prominent Imphal-based non-profit has warned.

In a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club in Majorkhul, Imphal, Irabot Foundation president Gopen Luwang highlighted the urgency of the situation, warning that failure to act swiftly could lead to widespread starvation in the coming years.

According to the foundation’s assessment, this year’s rice production could witness a significant deficit of about 40,000 metric tonnes.

Highlighting the risk of famine, Luwang said around 1 lakh people may be deprived of a sufficient share of rice.

He said that one of the major factors contributing to the state’s agricultural crisis is the unprovoked attacks on farmers by suspected militants in peripheral areas near the foothills. Frequent attacks have instilled fear among farmers, discouraging them from cultivating their lands and leading to a food crisis.

Condemning the attacks, Luwang appealed to the government to provide proper security measures in these vulnerable areas to protect the farmers and facilitate agricultural activities.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the government’s recent assessment of agricultural land in violence-affected villages, which revealed over 5,000 hectares of land impacted.

The Irabot Foundation’s findings suggest that the affected area is even larger with several regions in Senjam Chirang, Wangoo, Haotak Loukon Sangomshangbi, and others yet to be accounted for. They also suggest that the agricultural crisis prolongs Manipur’s food deficit and increases dependence on central assistance.

Luwang requested the government to deploy sufficient security forces in sensitive areas to ensure farmers can cultivate without fear of violence.

