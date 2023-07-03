Manipur govt allows more officers to use flags on vehicles

Imphal: The Manipur government has allowed more officers of various ranks to use flags on their vehicles, according to an official notification.
The notification issued by the Home Department on orders by Governor Anusuiya Uikey said the decision was taken, recognising the practical difficulties faced by officers, who form the backbone of the administration and work irrespective of office hours.
The officials allowed flagposts on their vehicles are all heads of departments working in the field, state protocol officer, deputy protocol officer, officers on protocol duty, IAS and Manipur Civil Services (MCS) officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above, police officers of the rank of SP/CO and above, and IAS and MCS officers of the rank of SDO and above but working in the field.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The government had issued a list of dignitaries on April 26 to specify who can use flagposts on vehicles as it was being misused by insurgents and smugglers to evade checking by police, the notification dated June 30 said.
The latest notification is a partial modification of the earlier one, it said.
Also Read | Manipur: Kuki bodies lift blockade at NH-2 to ensure supply of essential items
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Guwahati-based firm aims for Latin America; plans to double staff
- Manipur govt allows more officers to use flags on vehicles
- UCC neither necessary nor desirable in Sikkim: Joint Action Council
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Assam on Tuesday
- Death of rare male gharial in Nepal highlights conservation crisis
- Monsoon covered entire country six days early: IMD