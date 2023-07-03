Guwahati: In view of the failure of the Central government to control the volatile situation in Manipur, a Delhi-based think tank group – Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Monday suggested the Centre to dismiss the ruling government and impose President Rule in the state under Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The independent think tank conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms with a specific focus on the threats to the rule of law and democracy.

The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur began on May 3, triggered by the issue of granting Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

According to RRAG, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit from May 29 to June 2 to engage with the warring groups, the situation remains uncontrolled.

“The current arrangement of Chief Minister Biren Singh overseeing security in the valley and the Ministry of Home Affairs supervising the hills only deepens the division,” RRAG director Suhas Chakma emphasised said.

Chakma said, “The failure to bring the situation under control after the imposition of Article 355 of the Constitution of India on May 6 calls for the imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution to provide a government that is perceived as neutral.”

Chakma warned that the involvement of the insurgent groups of the Meiteis and the Kukis in the riots has the potential to spread the insurgency across the northeastern region and destabilise the region.

To restore control in Manipur, RRAG proposed the imposition of President’s Rule, revitalising the peace process under the Governor’s leadership, and ensuring safe rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced individuals.

The conflict has escalated over the past two months, resulting in at least 120 fatalities and displacing around 70,000 people, Chakma informed.

“With little improvement of the situation in Manipur as reflected from the killing of 10 people on July 2, there is little possibility for the return of the majority displaced people to their original homes,” he further said.

The displaced include 50,698 individuals in relief camps within Manipur, while others sought refuge in Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya. Kukis faced opposition in settling in other states, particularly in Meghalaya.

Chakma noted that the situation remains grim, with little hope for the majority of displaced individuals to return to their original homes. He explained, “There has not been any accountability for the looting of the arms and arming of the civilians, failure to enforce the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with 23 underground outfits since August 2008 and failure to bring the situation under control despite the imposition of Article 355 of the Constitution on May 6.”

