Manipur: Kuki bodies lift blockade at NH-2 to ensure supply of essential items

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) have decided to lift the blockade of Kangul (Kangpokpi) on the National Highway 2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in Manipur.
In a joint statement, UPF spokesperson Aron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip said: “The decision was taken after a wide-ranging consultation with civil society organizations, village chiefs, youth and women leaders on several occasions.”
Both organisations also expressed their satisfaction at the deployment of that Central forces in most of the areas and said once the deployment of Central forces is completed in all vulnerable areas, they will withdraw their volunteers from these areas to restore peace and tranquillity.
“It is expected that the authorities concerned will take every measure to maintain peace and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the needy, particularly in the hill districts. We also take this opportunity to appeal to all peace-loving organizations and citizens in the state to reciprocate our gesture and take steps towards peace and communal harmony in the state,” they added.
Kuki protestors In Kangpokpi district through which the highway passes have been blocking the road since the violence erupted on May 3. Various vehicles were also torched by the protestors forcing the government to supply essential commodities through NH 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) under heavy security.
After his visit to Manipur, Shah tweeted on June 4: “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockade at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway so that food, medicines, petrol, diesel and other essential can reach the people. I also request that civil society organizations do the needful in bringing consensus. Together only we can restore normalcy in the beautiful state.”
“Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3. Recurring violence has led to the loss of precious lives and destruction of property besides hundreds being injured and thousands being displaced. The ongoing conflict has disturbed the traditional communal harmony in the state. The Kuki Zo people have suffered immensely in continued offensives by miscreants and have urged the authorities to protect their lives and properties,” the joint statement of UPF and KNO stated.
“Notwithstanding the anger and anguish of the kuki zo people in view of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and alleviate the plight of people in general, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO)have decided to lift the blockade at Kangul (Kangpokpi) on the National Highway 2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state. The decision was taken after a wide-ranging consultation with civil society organizations, village chiefs, youth and women leaders on several occasions,” it stated.
“The Kuki Zo organizations had earlier met Union home minister Amit Shah and appealed to him to provide security in the vulnerable villages in the bordering and foothill areas,” it also stated.
“We appreciate that Central forces have been deployed in most of these areas as assured and the process is in progress. Once the deployment of Central forces is completed in all vulnerable areas, we will ensure that our volunteers are withdrawn from these areas to help restore peace and tranquillity,” it further said.
