Manipur Guv urges women to restrain from blocking roads

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has urged women of the state to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads.
Appealing for peace, Uikey said on Saturday that she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is still continuing.
The governor’s statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.
“I, from the bottom of my heart further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters, to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the state,” she said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Most importantly, everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist it. All the issues can be and should be solved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the State,” she added.
Also Read | Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: TIPRA Motha seeks constitutional solution for ‘Greater Tipraland’
- It will help if Assam CM did not poke his nose into Manipur: Chidambaram
- Assam: Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized, 3 arrested
- Modi govt doing everything to restore peace in Manipur: Choubey
- Two killed in fresh violence in Manipur
- Manipur Guv urges women to restrain from blocking roads