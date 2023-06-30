Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Manipur’s Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town, party officials said.
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, they said.
On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.
High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.
Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.
The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.
