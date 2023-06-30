Manipur: Internet ban extended amidst fresh incident of violence

Guwahati: The internet ban in Manipur, which has been in place since May 3, has been extended for another 5 days i.e. from June 30 to July 5 with immediate effect.

The extension comes a day after exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district in which three people lost their lives.

The Manipur government said that the order has been issued to prevent any disturbances to the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state.

Internet was first banned on May 3 evening in Manipur. On the first day, only mobile internet was banned but on May 4, the ban was extended to all forms of internet.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” said the order extending the ban on the internet services till July 5.

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements

and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms,” it stated.

Any person found guilty for violation of aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action, the order stated.

