Stopping of Rahul's convoy in Manipur reflects BJP's desperation, claims TMC

New Delhi: The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by police near Bishnupur in Manipur, alleging that it shows the BJP’s “desperation”.

Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Modi-Shah’s BJP is desperate now. A month ago, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter seeking permission to enter Manipur. She was not allowed. Exactly a month later, Rahul Gandhi was also denied entry. This is definitely the last 300 days of BJP government,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said.

The Congress also came down heavily on the Union government and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “autocratic methods” to stall Gandhi’s “compassionate outreach” to those hit by ethnic violence.

“The government action is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Stubborn’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









