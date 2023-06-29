Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck at Bishnupur

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators – some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi’s convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

Also Read | Manipur: Rahul Gandhi stuck in Bishnupur after police stop convoy fearing attack

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









