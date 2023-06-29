Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck at Bishnupur

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.
Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.
Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators – some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.
Gandhi’s convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.
