Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by police at Bishnupur

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was on Thursday stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from Imphal, officials said.

After arriving at Imphal, he was going to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

Congress office bearers are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for their party leader.

