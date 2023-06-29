Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.
Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.
The Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.
“Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter,” said a source at the airport.
Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators – some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Gandhi’s supporters, including a large number of women, hit the streets at Bishnupur demanding that he be allowed to go to Churachandpur.
One of the women said, “If (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah could go to Churachandpur, why not Rahul Gandhi?”
Also read | Manipur: Rahul Gandhi takes chopper to reach Churachandpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura Rath Yatra tragedy: Senior BJP leaders visit hospital to meet injured
- Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Churachandpur
- Police begin probe into Tripura Rath Yatra electrocution deaths
- ‘Stubborn’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur
- Manipur: 1 killed as ‘rioters’ open fire in Kangpokpi; several injured
- Intermittent fasting vs calorie counting for weight loss: What’s better?