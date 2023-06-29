Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

The Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur.



People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me.



Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority.

“Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter,” said a source at the airport.

Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators – some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi’s supporters, including a large number of women, hit the streets at Bishnupur demanding that he be allowed to go to Churachandpur.

One of the women said, “If (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah could go to Churachandpur, why not Rahul Gandhi?”

