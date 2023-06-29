Guwahati: The Assam Rifles, in a statement said that the situation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur was brought under control following an intense firing incident.
“In the wee hours Thursday, Assam Rifles columns deployed at National Sports University and K Munlai heard sound of heavy volume of automatic weapons fire from multiple directions towards Haraothel Village,” an official update said.
As reported earlier, one person was killed, and a few others were injured when “rioters” opened fire without any provocation at Haraothel village leading to tension in the area.
“Two columns of Assam Rifles were immediately mobilised. Swift and calibrated response by own troops resulted in situation coming under control. Later, while undertaking operations in the area, own troops also met with interference from mob which was effectively controlled,” the release said.
Intermittent gunfire was also heard later in the day, but as per the AR, the security forces promptly diffused the situation.
“Additional gunfire was reported from the direction of Village Bethel, prompting Assam Rifles to deploy more columns to dominate the area”, an Assam Rifles official said.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and intent behind the initial gunfire. The authorities urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the security forces, ensuring that measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of the local population.
