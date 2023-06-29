Guwahati: Teenaged sensation Linthoi Chanambam will spearhead Manipur’s challenge at the 2023-24 National Cadet Judo Championships to be held from July 7-9 at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary.

16-year-old Linthoi, who recently clinched a silver medal after going down to Turkish judoka Sinem Oruc in the women’s 63 kg category final of the Gori Cadet European Cup in Georgia, is among the top names from the region and also a frontrunner to lift the women’s 63kg title at the national cadet championships.

Linthoi had switched over from the 57 kg category, in which she had already scripted history in 2022 after defeating Brazil’s Bianca Reis for the gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia, and thus became the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.

Besides Linthoi, seven other contestants from Manipur, which has been witnessing the worst-ever infighting between communities since May 3, will take part in the competition. A silver medallist at the 2022 Asian junior championships Leishangthem Nungshithoi Chanu will be seen in the women’s 52kg category, while the gold medallists of the 2023 sub-Junior and cadet national championships Olivia Devi (44kg), Yumnam Yohenba (55kg) and Mayanglambam Wangthoi Meitei (66kg) will also feature in the tournament.

Ngangbam Deepapati, who returned with a silver from the national cadet tournament in Tamil Nadu in February will fight for the women’s 70kg title, while bronze medallist Huiningsungbam Roni Devi (57kg) and Suraj Singh (60kg) will also be seen in action.

Having booked a spot for himself at the 2023 Asian Games, IIS judoka Yash Vijayran will represent Delhi at the competition in the +100 kg category, while Ishroop Narang will represent Chandigarh and compete in the +70 kg category.

Kentu Lap, who recently returned with a silver from the 66th National School Games in Bhopal, will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 60kg weight category.

Organised in association with the Judo Federation of India (FJI), the championships will witness participation from 234 boys, 228 girls and 126 officials from all 31 JFI-affiliated states/units. A total of 11 IIS Judokas will take part in the championships, representing four states.

The tournament, scheduled to take place at the facility’s state-of-the-art combat arena, will become the third major national competition to be hosted by the IIS in the last 12 months, with the venue having hosted the National Sub Junior and Junior Boxing Nationals in 2022 and most recently the Indian Open-Throws and Jumps Competition in March.

“The opportunity to be the home for so many young judokas from all around the country is a privilege and honour for us. It gives us an opportunity to see some of the best judokas in action as well as show them the facilities that we have to offer here. IIS has done very well in the sport of judo for the last few years, and we certainly believe that continued support for judo will eventually give rewards in the Olympic Games in the near future,” said IIS CEO, Rushdee Warley.

JFI assistant secretary Rajan C.S. also appreciated the IIS for conducting the National Cadet championships and said this is the time that JFI is conducting an independent national championship for cadet boys and girls with full sponsorship.

