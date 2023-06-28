Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to brief them about the current situation in Manipur. The discussions centered around the aftermath of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3, 2023.

During her meeting with PM Modi, Uikey presented a detailed account of the violent incidents that occurred in both the hill and valley districts, resulting in loss of lives and damage to property.

Having highlighted the central and state governments’ efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the crisis-affected state, the governor informed the prime minister about the concerns and suggestions expressed by civil society organisations, political representatives, and student organisations from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities, both in Manipur and Delhi.

During her meeting with the Union home minister, Uikey apprised him of the progress made in restoring peace and normalcy after her visit to the state, acknowledging the occurrence of sporadic incidents of violence.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The discussions focused on strategies to facilitate the rehabilitation of the affected population, bridge the trust gap between communities, and address education-related concerns.

The governor also praised the Indian army’s rescue and relief efforts and weapon recovery operations in the aftermath of the communal violence at another meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Stressing that she receives regular updates on Manipur’s security situation from senior army and Assam Rifles officers, she also highlighted the medical camps organised by them in various locations of Manipur.

