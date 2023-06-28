Imphal: In a positive development amid the prevailing situation in Manipur, the deputy commissioner of Thoubal district, A Subhash Singh, on Wednesday launched Yenning Candles, made solely by the inmates residing at the Kodompokpi Sports Complex Relief Centre in Wangjing.
The Thoubal District Administration, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Thouba,l has been conducting various skill development programs with an aim to make the inmates taking shelter at different relief camps in Thoubal district financially self-reliant.
The training activities are being led by senior scientist and head of KVK Thoubal, Dr S Zeshmarani and subject matter specialist (home science) of KVK Thoubal, RK Lembisana, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.
Various activities for the inmates include awareness programmes, demonstration and hands-on training. In the food processing category, pickle and candy making with mango and pineapple is underway along with mushroom cultivation. Incense sticks made by the inmates will also be made available in the markets soon. The raw materials are provided by the district administration and KVK.
During the launching of the Yenning Candle, the Deputy Commissioner expressed happiness and satisfaction on the success of the programme. He also encouraged the inmates and the officials of Thoubal district to continue with their hard work and make skill development activities taken up by the government a success.
Around 200 people internally displaced by the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur are taking shelter at the Kodompokpi Sports Complex Relief Centre.
The ethnic crisis between the two communities in Manipur since May 3 has severely paralysed normal activities of the people in the state. In the aftermath of the conflict, over hundred people have been killed and over 300 others have been injured. Even nearly two months after the conflict, thousands of people who lost their homes to arson and displaced internally continue to take shelter across various relief camps both in valley and hill areas.
