Imphal: Security forces in violence-hit Manipur recovered at least 10 more arms and 239 ammunition from Imphal East on Tuesday. A total of 112 empty cases of different calibres, two live rounds of 12 Bore gun, 12 empty cartridges of barrel and two local-made explosives were also recovered during a search operation at Serou Mamang Leikai Part-III, Molbem village, the Police Control Room said.
A total of 1,110 arms, 13,941 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered from across the state till date, said an official report.
In a bid to restore peace and normalcy in conflict-hit Manipur, state police and central forces have been conducting patrolling, flag marches and search operations in vulnerable areas in both the hills and valley areas, said police.
Tuesday’s operation was carried out in the Kairang area by a joint team of Imphal East district police, 16 JAT and 4 Assam Rifles, and led to the recovery of seven arms and 218 ammunitions, a senior official said.
The official also stated that a total of 119 checkpoints have been installed in different districts in Manipur so far and the police has detained 403 persons in connection with curfew violations.
Round-the-clock vigilance at the checkpoints has also been intensified in order to prevent unwanted incidents, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the PCR, the situation in Manipur was improving in most places with almost no untoward incident during the last 24 hours, even as some areas continue to be be tense.
Meanwhile, smooth movement of essential items has been ensured along National Highway 37 and strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations. Security convoys have also been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.
Also Read | Fish ban to continue? Meghalaya minister clarifies CM’s remark
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guv shown black flag by TMCP members at North Bengal Uni campus
- Arunachal: Former ministers join Cong ahead of 2024 assembly polls
- Sikkim: Student leader, 22, swept by drainage in Namchi
- In Manipur, 250 bombs, 1,110 arms, 13,941 ammunition seized till date
- Nagaland: ‘Fish poisoning’ did not make 43 people sick in Longleng
- Assam: ‘Oxygen cylinder’ blast injures 3 at Haflong Civil Hospital