Imphal: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a passenger vehicle heading towards conflict-hit Manipur via Nagaland on Monday, an official said on Tuesday.
Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Kohima police was launched at 2 am.
During the operation, the team spotted a passenger vehicle and kept it under surveillance.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At 6 am, the joint team searched the vehicle and recovered two pistols with four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores.
A statement said the joint operation foiled an attempt of a major incident by inimical elements on security forces and government agencies deployed in Manipur.
Also Read | ‘No work no pay’ rule in Manipur for employees not attending office
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- BJP won’t adopt path of appeasement and vote bank politics: PM Modi
- Weapons, explosives on way from Nagaland to Manipur seized
- Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final
- Assam: Bandh against draft delimitation affects normal life in Barak Valley
- UN chief appoints Indian-origin satellite expert as Director of UNOOSA
- Tripura: Mango orchards dot Gandacherra as entrepreneurs take up cultivation