Imphal: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a passenger vehicle heading towards conflict-hit Manipur via Nagaland on Monday, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Kohima police was launched at 2 am.

During the operation, the team spotted a passenger vehicle and kept it under surveillance.

At 6 am, the joint team searched the vehicle and recovered two pistols with four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores.

A statement said the joint operation foiled an attempt of a major incident by inimical elements on security forces and government agencies deployed in Manipur.

