Imphal: The Manipur government has decided to invoke “no work, no pay” rule for its employees who are not attending office.
The General Administration Department (GAD) has been asked to furnish details of employees who are not able to attend their official work due to the prevailing situation in the state.
A circular issued on Monday night by GAD Secretary Michael Achom said: “In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and decision taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave.”
Manipur government has one lakh employees.
The circular also asked for all administrative secretaries to “furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duty due to prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees such as designation, name, EIN, present address, to the General Administration Department and to the Personnel department, latest by June 28 so as to take appropriate necessary action.”
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur: Over 600 trucks with essential items leave for Imphal, says police
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, held
- Manipur violence: Meiteis protest in Pune, seek PM’s intervention
- ‘No work no pay’ rule in Manipur for employees not attending office
- ‘Help us to help Manipur’: Army says women activists interfering in ops
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram awaits Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- Assam: Birds poisoned in Barpeta; environmentalists call for action