Imphal: Taking note of the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur, Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday and apprised her of the prevailing situation in the northeastern state.
During the meeting, Governor Uikey briefed President Murmu about various incidents that have taken place in the state. During the meeting, discussions were also held to improve the situation for restoration of peace in strife-torn Manipur.
The governor also apprised the President about her visits to various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interaction with the violence-affected people. She also informed the President about the steps taken up by the Centre and the state government for providing relief materials to the displaced people, who are taking shelter in relief camps in different districts.
Issues relating to resettlement and rehabilitation of violence-affected people as well as education of students were also discussed during the meeting, it said.
On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him about the situation on the ground. His meeting with the Amit Shah came just a day after an all party meeting was chaired by the Union Home Minister to ensure restoration of peace in the state at the earliest.
More than 100 people have been killed and 300 injured during the ethnic conflict between the two major communities in Manipur.
The ongoing tension in Manipur is slowly returning to normalcy in most parts of the state. Though there are reports of firing and arson in some vulnerable areas but no untoward incident has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.
