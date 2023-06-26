Guwahati: A simple Google search will help one find numerous stories of resilience by sportspersons from across categories. A fractured jaw couldn’t dent Anil Kumble’s remarkable spirit against the West Indies. A bout of cancer couldn’t stop Yuvraj Singh from making a comeback to the Indian cricket team. Hockey star Sandeep Singh returned to don the India colours after being accidentally shot in the back left him with a fractured lower rib, puncturing his pancreas and damaging his liver and kidneys. Arunima Singh climbed Mount Everest in 52 days with an amputated leg. A tenacious MC Mary Kom returned (after being written off) to win three world championship titles, an Olympic bronze and an Asian Games gold even after the birth of her three children. These are only a handful of examples, and the list goes on.

All the above examples, especially the last one, might be just the kind of inspiration Manipur athletes want.

For the past over 55 days,......