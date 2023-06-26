Aizawl: Mizoram BJP unit has demanded imposition of President’s Rule in violence-hit Manipur for restoration of peace in the neighbouring state.
A statement issued by BJP scheduled Tribe Morcha said that more than 100 people have been killed since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.
At least 220 churches have also been burnt down in the ethnic violence, it said.
The BJP alleged that the majority community continues to attack the minority even after such killings and burning of houses and religious places.
It said that the violence should be controlled before it escalates into a major communal and religious clash.
The BJP scheduled tribe Morcha also accused the Manipur government headed by N. Biren Singh of being responsible for the ethnic violence. It demanded the dissolution of the present Manipur government and imposition of President’s Rule at the earliest in order to restore peace in the state.
According to Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of major civil society organisations of the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi group, at least 106 tribal people have been killed in the ethnic clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities. As many as 262 churches and 93 church administrative buildings and quarters have been burnt down, the forum said.
On Saturday, thousands of people belonging to the Kuki community held a demonstration in Lamka of Churachandpur town, holding empty coffins to pay homage to those killed in the ethnic violence and in solidarity with the survivors and the bereaved families.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the all-party meeting on Saturday, said that President’s Rule is not the solution to bring peace in Manipur. He also said that violence has not been reported in the state since June 23.
Also Read | Changing nature of violence in Manipur concern for HM: CM Biren
