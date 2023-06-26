Imphal: While the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on Monday lauded the prompt handing over of the case regarding bomb blast over a bridge between Phoungakchao Awang Leikai and Kwakta in Bishnupur district on June 21 to National Investigating Agency (NIA), it lamented the “many cases of higher magnitude involving terrorists and terror organisations that have not been probed yet, albeit clear evidence of their involvement”.
“We want the government to be impartial, fair and show same level of promptness in dealing with many such incidents related to acts of terrorism in the wake of the ethnic cleansing pogrom against the Kukis since 3rd May, 2023, in Manipur,” KIM said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Kuldiep Singh, security adviser to Manipur government.
While calling for urgent handing over of all cases of terror to NIA, the Kuki body further stated that the case of Pramot Singh, a self-styled leader of Meitei Leepun who openly threatened to annihilate the whole Kuki population in a TV interview on June 6, remains unsettled.
The body further alleged that the resolution of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) was prima facie evidence that the arms loot was meticulously planned and spearheaded by them and they were in command of the whole episode. “The declaration of war and abetting of arms looting from security establishments and other prejudicial activities are serious threats to National security,” it said.
“The constant attacks on Kuki areas bordering the Imphal valley by terrorist organisations is a cause of serious concern for the nation as a whole,” said KIM.
It further demanded that all the cases of terror acts during the ethnic conflict be immediately handed over to the NIA in the interest of national security. “Failing to comply with the pressing demand of national security concern will compel the Kuki people to take extreme steps and we should not be held responsible for any consequences,” it warned.
