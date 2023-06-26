Imphal: To ensure adequate supply of all essential items in strife-torn Manipur, especially in valley areas, the movement of loaded trucks has been facilitated along the National Highway 37, said police official.
On Monday, at least 656 loaded trucks left for Imphal, in which a total of 300 loaded vehicles left Jiribam for Imphal and 356 loaded vehicles left Noney for Imphal, said Police Control Room.
Meanwhile, about 110 checkpoints have been installed in different districts across the state, both in valley and hill areas. So far, police have detained 185 persons in connection with curfew violations in different districts of the state, it said
According to an official report, the ongoing situation in Manipur is tense but under control in some places with almost no untoward incident during the last 24 hours and normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches, cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts, it said.
The official also said that during the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.
The police further appealed to general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state and clarify any rumour from the Central Control Room (9233522822). It also urged the people to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ongoing conflict in Manipur, which was initially started in May 3, has already claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands of people besides lost of properties and homes.
On Saturday, an all-party high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in regards to crisis in Manipur. The meeting was attended by representatives of the 18 political parties from the state.
Also Read | Changing nature of violence in Manipur concern for HM: CM Biren
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Revoke decision to shift Gauhati HC to Amingaon: Bar Association
- Tripura: TIPRA Motha office set afire; FIR lodged against BJP activists
- Manipur: Over 600 trucks with essential items leave for Imphal, says police
- First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM, says Kharge
- Tips for choosing a reliable Non-GamStop Bingo site
- Tripura: Drunk driver kills 2; irate mob ransacks hospital in Unakoti