Imphal: To ensure adequate supply of all essential items in strife-torn Manipur, especially in valley areas, the movement of loaded trucks has been facilitated along the National Highway 37, said police official.

On Monday, at least 656 loaded trucks left for Imphal, in which a total of 300 loaded vehicles left Jiribam for Imphal and 356 loaded vehicles left Noney for Imphal, said Police Control Room.

Meanwhile, about 110 checkpoints have been installed in different districts across the state, both in valley and hill areas. So far, police have detained 185 persons in connection with curfew violations in different districts of the state, it said

According to an official report, the ongoing situation in Manipur is tense but under control in some places with almost no untoward incident during the last 24 hours and normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches, cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts, it said.

The official also said that during the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

The police further appealed to general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state and clarify any rumour from the Central Control Room (9233522822). It also urged the people to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

The ongoing conflict in Manipur, which was initially started in May 3, has already claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands of people besides lost of properties and homes.

On Saturday, an all-party high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in regards to crisis in Manipur. The meeting was attended by representatives of the 18 political parties from the state.

