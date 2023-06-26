Manipur: Ex-CM Ibobi Singh says he raised questions during all-party meet

New Delhi: Former chief minister and Congress leader Ibobi Singh on Sunday said he was not allowed enough time to speak at the all-party meeting on the Manipur situation as he had raised several questions that were “embarrassing” to the government.

Speaking at a meeting addressed by leaders from different political parties, Singh also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “not spoken a single word” on the Manipur violence even after 50 days.

“It has been two months, it (Manipur violence) has crossed 50 days. Till today, why the prime minister of this country did not mention Manipur? Not even a single word, not even a single tweet. It seems he is angry with Manipur. Though it is a small tiny state, we feel that we are protecting the international boundary with Myanmar…

“Party may be different but he is our prime minister. If the PM feels that Manipur is a part of this country, why did he not mention a single word? This is questionable. We are not saying this as Opposition,” he said.

Ibobi Singh, a former three-time chief minister of Manipur, said, “I asked him (Home Minister Amit Shah at an all-party meeting) several embarrassing questions like this. He started saying that there is not much time and that there are more than 20 political parties.”

Singh’s remarks came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the all-party meeting here over the Manipur situation. Eighteen political parties, four MPs from the northeast and two chief ministers from the region attended the three-hour-long meeting.

The home minister told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring the situation in the violence-hit state since day one and “guiding us with full sensitivity” to find a solution to the problem.

Shah said the situation in Manipur was slowly returning to normal and not a single person has died since June 13 in the violence in the northeastern state.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during his address alleged that while the northeastern state is “burning”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “silent”, Home Minister Amit Shah is “ineffective” and Chief Minister N Biren Singh is “non-functional”.

Political leaders observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Manipur violence. CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu and CPI leader D Raja were among the leaders who attended the event at the Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan which was.

Raja said that the situation in Manipur was getting alarming and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

He urged the government to open the highways in the state to enable the movement of goods and people and to ensure the security of the traffic.

Raja said that the highways were the lifeline of the state and needed to be opened to achieve some normalcy.

“A political solution can be achieved if parliamentary delegation visits the states and interacts with all sections of people, visits all the camps and finds out what can be done for rehabilitation,” he said.

During his address, Raja also highlighted the apprehension of a “certain section of people in the state on maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity and urged the government to address it”.

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Also read | Manipur CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation



