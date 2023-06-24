NESO questions PM's 'silence' on Manipur violence

Guwahati: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the violence in Manipur.
It also demanded immediate steps by the Union government to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, torn by violence for over a month now.
In a statement after a meeting of its member groups here, NESO expressed “surprise at the silence” of Modi.
“The PM must end this silence and take result-oriented steps. This silence is proving his lack of sense of responsibility towards the region,” NESO president Samuel Jyrwa and secretary-general Mutsikhoyo Yhobo said.
The organisation’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya added, “Both the state and central governments have failed to control the violence. It didn’t stop even after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”
NESO said it will organise candlelight meets in the capitals of all the seven states of the region on June 28.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Leaders and representatives of All Assam Students’ Union, Karbi Students’ Union, Garo Students’ Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, All Manipur Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Federation, Tripura Students’ Federation and Mizo Zirlai Pawl were present at the meeting.
Over 100 people have lost lives in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out more than a month ago.
Also Read | Manipur Arms Loot: CBI visits crime scenes in Imphal, C’pur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In Manipur, mob torches minister’s godown, tries to set house on fire
- Manipur CM visits sites for setting up pre-fabricated homes for displaced people
- Nagaland joins first celebration of National Grassroots Football Day
- Army stops group of men firing at villages in Manipur
- NESO questions PM’s ‘silence’ on Manipur violence
- Mixed trend in demand for tea during Sale-25