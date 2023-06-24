Imphal: In a bid to provide improved healthcare services, Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre in association with Vishwanath Cancer Care Foundation organised free OPD camps for the distressed people at relief camps at Central High School, Chalou in lmphal on Saturday.

Besides providing free health check-ups, the hospital also distributed medicines, food supplements and other healthcare essentials among the affected people of Imphal District.

Considering the health and hygiene of women and children affected by the ongoing unrest in Manipur, the hospital also distributed sanitary napkins and diapers at the relief camps.

To ensure that cancer patients are not left out and get proper and timely consultation, the centre also organised a ‘Cancer Risk Assessment Program’ for the people at the Chalou relief camps so that treatment can be provided to those patients without any delay.

A highly experienced medical and paramedics team led by Dr. (Prof) GS Moirangthem, Director & CEO of Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre, conducted the health camp. The camp was supported by Chalou Village Authorities and Lamlai Rationing Agents.

Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Imphal is a comprehensive 150-bedded cancer hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists, among others.

