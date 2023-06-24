Army stops group of men firing at villages in Manipur

Imphal: After a group of armed men, who sneaked from Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Manipur’s Imphal East district and advanced towards the hills on Friday, firing from automatic weapons, additional army columns moved in and operations against the mob are under progress, officials said.
The armed men were advancing towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi but security forces, which were immediately deployed in these “vacant” villages, responded cautiously to avoid any collateral damage.
However, a large group of women in YKPI and Seijang areas initially prevented the movement of additional columns into the area. Army personnel moved on foot to cordon off the area, officials added.
The force also prevented the movement of a mob towards the spot.
“Area under surveillance by own columns & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The situation is under control and being closely monitored… Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations under progress,” the Army said in Twitter posts.
The incidents came a day after two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Imphal West district around 5 am on Thursday.
During initial search operations by the security forces, one INSAS light machine gun and one INSAS rifle were recovered.
Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, north of YKPI, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
