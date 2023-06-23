Reports of 4 Kuki militants killed in Manipur's Kangpokpi 'incorrect': Central Control Room

Imphal: Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Central Control Room on Friday stated that no Kuki militants were killed during the gun battle at Boljang village in Kangpokpi district on June 22.

Official sources from Central Control Room stated that one of the local daily in Imphal reported that at least four Kuki militants were killed during the gun fight, however, on verification of the same report with the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, no such death was reported in any of the police stations of Kangpokpi district so far, it said.

The Central Control Room, which was set up to monitor the prevailing situation in Manipur, further stated that the situation is normal in most districts except for some sporadic incidents at some places.

“District security co-ordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly. Besides, patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search are conducted in vulnerable areas,” it said.

Moreover, a total of 1,095 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date during the joint combing operations by security forces.

Search operations were also conducted by combined team of state police and central forces at vulnerable areas, particularly in fringe areas both in hill and valley districts.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a combined team of 37 AR and Kakching District Police conducted search operation at Sokom, Nazareth, Lonpi Khunou and another combined team of 37 AR, 163 Bn BSF and Kakching District Police also conducted search operation and patrolling at Serou Part-2 and Serou Makha Leikai of Kakching district.

Search operation was also conducted at Karong village in Imphal West adjoining to Kangpokpi district by a combined team of Imphal West District Police, C-Coy of 170 Bn BSF and 71-C/CRPF along with Executive Magistrate, said an official.

The combing operation was also carried out by combined team of Bishnupur district police and 10 Bn. BSF at Torbung Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur. Further, a combined team of 37 AR and Kakching District Police conducted search operation at Zou Veng, T Munnomjang, Sugnu Tribal and Serou Part-3 villages of Kakching district.

The official further informed that the movement of essential items along National Highway 37 has been ensured. For the movement of loaded vehicles from Jiribam to Imphal and empty trucks from Imphal to Jiribam, strict security measures have been taken up and escorts are being provided in the vulnerable sector, it said.

The official further appealed to the public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state and also to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

