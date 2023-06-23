Imphal: Fresh gunfight between security forces and suspected armed groups has been reported from Gwaltabi area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road on Friday.

As per reliable sources, the ongoing gunfight first began at about 12 noon near Yaingangpokpi bazaar and continued till the time of filing this report. So far, no casualty or injuries have been reported from the incident.

“The gunfight between the armed forces and suspected militants has continued till now and following the firing, all business establishments have been closed here,” said a local staying at Yaingangpokpi bazaar.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Meira Paibis armed with Indian flags have gathered at Yaingangpokpi and stopped vehicles coming from Imphal. All vehicles coming from Ukhrul towards Imphal are being stopped at Mahadev and asked to return due to security reasons.

As per eyewitnesses, many vehicles from Ukhrul to Imphal are now stranded at Litan and awaiting for the situation to be controlled.

More details awaited.

