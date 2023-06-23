Global Manipur Federation condemns PM Modi's silence on violence

Guwahati: The Global Manipur Federation has issued a statement condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the ongoing clashes in Manipur since May 3.
In the statement, the federation said, “For an uninterrupted span of 50 days and counting, the urgent pleas for Prime Minister Modi’s attention on the ongoing crisis in Manipur have fallen on deaf ears. Not a single syllable escaped his lips as he departed for the United States, leaving Manipur engulfed in a raging inferno of desperation. This silence has generated significant distress across the state among the people, politicians and civil societies, as their concerns remain unaddressed.”
The ongoing crisis in Manipur since May has been affecting thousands of people, including children, women, and the elderly. More than 150 lives have been lost, with over 3,000 houses destroyed and extensive damage to property. Shockingly, over 50,000 people find themselves seeking refuge within their own homeland, akin to real refugees.
Criticising the lack of efforts from the central government, the federation said that civil population is now resorting to self-arming. They said that the women in relief camps are now asking for guns to protect their homes and families.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Questioning the failure of the governments, the federation questioned, “How can New Delhi fail to act effectively even after deploying 40,000 additional security forces personnel to control the violence?”
The statement further said, “What Manipur urgently needs is Confidence Building Measures (CBM). Without CBM, the governments, especially the Government of Manipur, will continue to confront escalating challenges in their pursuit of peace. To address this issue, a conducive atmosphere must be established by disarming militants in and around the foothills.”
Also Read | Manipur: Fresh gunfight reported at Gwaltabi on Imphal-Ukhrul road
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur Arms Loot: CBI visits crime scenes in Imphal, C’pur
- Meghalaya: 14 children fall ill after consuming wild mushroom
- Global Manipur Federation condemns PM Modi’s silence on violence
- More inclement weather forecast for Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya
- Reports of 4 Kuki militants killed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi incorrect: Central Control Room
- Manipur: How 6 homeless kids found hope at Sarita Devi’s boxing academy