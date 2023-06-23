Global Manipur Federation condemns PM Modi's silence on violence

Guwahati: The Global Manipur Federation has issued a statement condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the ongoing clashes in Manipur since May 3.

In the statement, the federation said, “For an uninterrupted span of 50 days and counting, the urgent pleas for Prime Minister Modi’s attention on the ongoing crisis in Manipur have fallen on deaf ears. Not a single syllable escaped his lips as he departed for the United States, leaving Manipur engulfed in a raging inferno of desperation. This silence has generated significant distress across the state among the people, politicians and civil societies, as their concerns remain unaddressed.”

The ongoing crisis in Manipur since May has been affecting thousands of people, including children, women, and the elderly. More than 150 lives have been lost, with over 3,000 houses destroyed and extensive damage to property. Shockingly, over 50,000 people find themselves seeking refuge within their own homeland, akin to real refugees.

Criticising the lack of efforts from the central government, the federation said that civil population is now resorting to self-arming. They said that the women in relief camps are now asking for guns to protect their homes and families.

Questioning the failure of the governments, the federation questioned, “How can New Delhi fail to act effectively even after deploying 40,000 additional security forces personnel to control the violence?”

The statement further said, “What Manipur urgently needs is Confidence Building Measures (CBM). Without CBM, the governments, especially the Government of Manipur, will continue to confront escalating challenges in their pursuit of peace. To address this issue, a conducive atmosphere must be established by disarming militants in and around the foothills.”

